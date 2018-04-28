Prince Harry will likely keep his beard at the royal wedding.

Meghan Markle's fiancé has grown a beard since 2013 when he undertook a Walking With The Wounded Charity trek to the South Pole. Queen Elizabeth was not impressed after seeing his grandson, but the majority of the royal family loved it.

"The rest of the family liked it and were taking the mickey, especially his cousin Zara who dubbed him 'Prince Hairy,'" an insider said.

When asked if Prince Harry would keep his beard on his big day with Markle, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams gave a positive response.

"I'm sure Prince Harry, who has worn a beard for some time, will keep it for the wedding," Fitzwilliams told Express. "There is no protocol whatever regarding this. It depends on the fashions which periodically change."

"When The Duke of York, later George V, married Princess Mary of Teck in 1893, later Queen Mary, it was a time when men wore moustaches and beards and so did he," the royal expert continued. "A few years ago, beards were relatively rare, now they are commonplace and fashionable and Harry will undoubtedly wear his."

Prince Harry and Markle are getting married in a few weeks. Just recently, a floral expert explained their choice of flowers that include peonies, white garden roses and foxgloves.

According to Lana Elie, peonies are "associated with wealth and honour and also happen to be the traditional floral symbol of China." Markle's favorite flower is also "regarded as omens of good fortune, loyalty, and happy marriages - 12 years of marriage are traditionally honoured as the 'Peony' anniversary."

Meanwhile, the white rose symbolizes "innocence, wistfulness, virtue and purity." This is also associated with Princess Diana. In fact, according to Sean Harkin, "It felt like it was a must to include them."

The foxglove that would be used for Markle's bouquet symbolizes confidence and ambition. The bouquet will also include a piece of myrtle that is associated with love and marriage.

In related news, Prince William and Kate Middleton may not bring their third royal baby, Prince Louis, on Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding for a reason.

"They certainly won't bring the baby to the wedding, this will ensure that the focus is on Harry and Meghan as of course it should be," Fitzwilliams explained.

