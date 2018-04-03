Olly Murs recently expressed his desire to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding.

However, the English singer-songwriter has not yet scored an invite to the gathering on May 19. If we would be given an invitation by the royal couple, Murs said that he will definitely bring his mom as his date.

“My mom wouldn’t forgive me if I didn’t take her. It would have to be your mom wouldn’t it?” he said.

Murs also shared his thoughts on Markle and said that he thinks she’s a good fit for Prince Harry. “Meghan is amazing. I’ve always been a big fan of Prince Harry – I think he’s such a charming, great guy. I don’t know Meghan personally, but she seems like a really lovely girl. And I think Harry has obviously been looking for love and has found someone who is on the same level as him. I think it’s great,” he said.

Prince Harry and Markle have already sent out invitations to their family and friends last month. As of late, it is still unclear whether they will release more personalized invitations for their closest family and friends.

The couple’s 600 guests are expected to attend the lunch reception at St. George’s Hall on May 19. The gathering will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Harry and Markle’s closest relatives and friends are also requested to attend an evening reception at the Frogmore House. The party will be hosted by Prince Charles.

Over two thousand members of the public have also been asked to attend the couple’s wedding.

Meanwhile, other details about Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding are still being kept under wraps. But the Kensington Palace has already announced that the couple’s cake will be made by Claire Ptak, a pastry chef.

Prince Harry and Markle’s floral designer has also been announced. Philippa Craddock specializes in utilizing seasonal flowers in her work, according to People.

“I am excited and honored to have been chosen by Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle to create and design their wedding flowers,” Craddock said in a statement.

Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images