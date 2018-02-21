She's already become a major force when it comes to setting fashion trends, and it seems as though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding may also be a big trendsetter, with couples expected to follow suit with some of the aspects the couple includes during their marital celebration.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry and Markle will officially wed on Saturday, May 19, at noon GMT. While the May date was confirmed shortly after their engagement announcement, the noon start time was a more recent announcement. As such, it is expected the couple may have a "brunch" wedding, similar to that of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, and the decision to do so could help influence a recent trend for similar weddings. While such affairs have become more common recently, there's a chance they could become ever more popular if the royal couple utilizes the same method.

"I absolutely think we're going to see a push towards more brunch weddings," Leah Wienberg, the owner of Color Pop Events told Bravo's The Feast. "Brunch weddings have been trending, at least in New York City, well before the announcement about the latest royal wedding."

Among the previous reasons brunch wedding had become so popular were that daytime weddings were often cheaper than evening ones, they were somewhat unique, and they also bring a different energy to the celebration of marriage.

Of course, it isn't clear what exactly will be part of the celebration behind Harry and Meghan's nuptials, as most information about the couple's big day is still being closely guarded. However, it is expected that while brunch weddings seem to be more traditional for the royals, the newest couple is expected to put their own twist on things.

"Given what we've seen so far, I fully expect the couple to put their own personal spin on the menu," Kylie Carlson of The International Wedding Trend Report told Bravo. "I'd love to see a nod to Meghan's American upbringing, and even a cheeky nod to engagement chicken."

The couple's cake will also remain a mystery, as they are expected to opt for a traditional fruitcake, which British weddings often feature, but there are reasons to believe they could still buck tradition there as well.

