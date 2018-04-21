Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot on May 19, and the royal couple is expected to exchange vows.

According to ABC News, it is highly possible that Prince Harry and Markle’s sweet exchange will be similar to Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ vows from 1981. Prince William and Kate Middleton also did a similar thing when they wed in 2011, and the Duchess of Cambridge removed the word “obey” from her promises.

The exchanges went something like, “I, (bride/groom name), take you, (groom/bride name) to be my future wife/husband, to have and to hold from this day forward; for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death do us part.

In 1947, Queen Elizabeth said a slightly different vow during her wedding to Prince Philip. She said, “To love, cherish, and protect.” Prince Philip, on the other hand, told his wife, “to love and cherish till death do us part.”

During Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ 1981 wedding, as well as Prince William and Middleton’s 2011 nuptials, both the bride and groom said the exact same thing in their vows.

Meanwhile, there is always a possibility that Markle and Prince Harry will tweak their wedding exchanges. After all, the couple is known for breaking royal traditions.

For instance, most members of the royal family tie the knot at Westminster Abbey. But Prince Harry and Markle opted to wed at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

“Windsor is a very special place for Prince Harry, and he and Ms. Markle have regularly spent time there during the last year. They are delighted that the beautiful grounds of Windsor Castle will be where they begin their lives as a married couple,” a source told People.

Additionally, Prince Harry and Markle will also get married on a Saturday. Other royals typically tie the knot on weekdays.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson - WPA Pool