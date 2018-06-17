Prince Philip will attend Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding on Oct. 12.

Despite her recent hip replacement surgery, Prince Philip, 97, was able to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19. Prince Harry is Prince Philip’s grandson, and the Duke of Edinburgh is also the grandfather of Princess Eugenie.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, told Express that Prince Philip will most likely not miss his granddaughter’s big day. But last weekend, Prince Philip skipped the Trooping the Colour to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday.

“The Duke of Edinburgh’s absence from Trooping the Colour may well have been because the Duke of York had succeeded him as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards and the Duke of Kent was with the Queen as he was when Prince Philip was absent in 2013. The idea behind the Duke’s retirement was that he would attend events he wanted to or was able to,” Fitzwilliam said.

“I do expect he will be at Eugenie’s wedding, he has recovered well from his hip surgery as we saw at Harry and Meghan’s nuptials. We won’t know if he will be attending royal events so it will be an added bonus when he does,” he added.

After years of taking on roles on behalf of the royal family, Prince Philip officially announced his retirement last August. At that time, Buckingham Palace released a statement about the Queen’s husband.

“In taking this decision, the Duke has the full support of the Queen. Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying the Queen. Thereafter, the Duke will not be accepting a new invitation for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time. Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full program of official engagement with the support of the members of the royal family,” the statement read.

Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Fuller - WPA