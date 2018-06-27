Princess Eugenie will tie the knot with jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Royal fans are wondering whether or not the 28-year-old princess’ big day will be televised just like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials on May 19. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Grant Harrold, a former royal butler, told Express that it is highly unlikely for Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank’s wedding to be shown on television. After all, it is a private event unlike Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding.

“This wedding will probably be a private affair similar to Princess Anne’s second wedding as well as Princess Anne’s children’s weddings,” he said.

Grant said that this is because not all royal weddings ought to be considered public occasions.

“Not all royal weddings are televised and on this occasion, I don’t think it will be. I am sure there will still be official photographs released soon after the wedding,” he said.

Princess Eugenie announced her engagement to Brooksbank earlier this year. The couple has been together for several years before they decided to seal the deal. The princess’ nuptials are expected to see a slew of celebrities. There are rumors suggesting that Ellie Goulding will be one of her bridesmaids.

Princess Eugenie’s older sister, Princess Beatrice, will also play an important role at her wedding. According to Hello! Princess Eugenie looks up to her sister and has also said wonderful things about her.

“As my big sister, you inspire me. I love that, as a team, we work hard to support each other – no matter what. And today, as sisters, we stand here to support not only each other but all women,” Princess Eugenie said at the WE Day Charity Concert in March.

Francesca Specter, a journalist for Express, also believes that Princess Eugenie will follow in Kate Middleton’s decision to ask her sister to be her maid of honor or bridesmaid.

