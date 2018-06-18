Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, is the next royal to walk down the aisle. Will the exes sit together during the ceremony?

According to a royal expert, the Duke and Duchess of York may or may not sit together depending on Princess Beatrice's role at the royal wedding. If Princess Eugenie would not give her sister a big role, she might sit between their parents during the ceremony.

"If they do sit as a three I wouldn't be surprised if we see Andrew, then Beatrice in the middle and Sarah on the other side," said James Brookes, communications director of Royal Central. "If Beatrice is playing a big role in the service, then it might be that Andrew and Sarah sit together."

Ferguson was not invited to Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding in 2011. In May, she arrived solo at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials. According to the royal expert, the Duchess of York's seating arrangement on her daughter's upcoming wedding could never be compared to that of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's.

"That was different because of the scale of the occasion, the logistics of that wedding were much different," Brookes explained. "The overwhelming sense you got from Harry and Megan's wedding was that she was being brought back in the cold a little bit but there was still an arm's length approach to her."

"That is because she had not been invited to the evening do, she arrived alone and sat away from the family," Brookes continued. "She was there, she had a royal presence as Harry wanted, but she was not one of the royal tack so to speak."

The royal expert believes that the senior members of the royal family still hold their cold views against Ferguson. In fact, they blamed her why her marriage with Prince Andrew ended.

Ferguson was photographed in a scandalous moment with her financial advisor, John Bryan. Many believe that it was the cause of their divorce.

Despite Ferguson's fair share of controversies, as the next royal bride's mom, she is expected to have a big role at Princess Eugenie's wedding. In fact, Grant Harrold believes that she will help her daughter with the wedding preparations.

"I am sure that as with all mothers of the bride, Sarah Duchess of York will be assisting her daughter with all aspects of the wedding especially when it comes to picking the wedding dress," Harrold said.

Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole