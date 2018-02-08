Will Smith is very proud of his son, Jaden Smith, and he made sure to tell his social media followers.

After Jaden’s “Syre” album garnered 100 million streams on Spotify, Will celebrated the album’s success with a hilarious parody of Jaden’s music video for “Icon.”

The short clip opens with Will walking in front of a car just like what Jaden did in the music video. Will has a serious look on his face, but he eventually smiles and shows off his silver teeth. In the next scene, Will is sitting in the car and talking to someone on the phone. He gets out of the vehicle and shows off his dance moves.

Towards the end of the video, Will gave his son a shout out and congratulated him for the success of “Syre.” The doting dad also expressed his love for Jaden and said that he loves him dearly. Will’s “Icon” parody has already been viewed over 1 million times. The official music video for “Icon” has been viewed on YouTube over 43 million times.

Jaden also responded to his dad’s parody and said that he is the best father anyone could ever have. He also thanked Will for allowing him to express himself no matter what.

The “Suicide Squad” star previously revealed his and his wife’s unorthodox parenting techniques in raising Jaden and Willow Smith. The actor said that they don’t punish their kids, but they make them take responsibility for their own actions.

“Our concept is, as young as possible, give them as much control over their lives as possible and the concept of punishment, our experience has been – it has a little too much of a negative quality. So when they do things – and you know, Jaden, he’s done things – you can do anything you want as long as you can explain to me why that was the right thing to do for your life,” he told Metro (via E! News).

Will added that his son is 100 percent fearless, and he will do anything. “As a parent it’s scary… but he is completely willing to live and die by his artistic decisions,” he told BBC 1 Radio (via E! News).

Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association