Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may invite the Spice Girls to their May 19 wedding reception.

Spice Girls member, Geri Horner, recently said that she wants the group’s official reunion to take place at the couple’s wedding. Markle also happens to be a huge fan of the all-girl group.

A source told The Sun, “Geri suggested the royal wedding is a fantastic opportunity, and that they should offer to perform at the reception. She has been told Meghan was a big fan of Spice Girls. And the wedding fits perfectly with Geri’s idea that the reunion should be very British. She sees it as a big part of her identity, and one they should keep.”

Markle also has links to Spice Girls member, Mel B, since both of them are African-American. However, nothing has been finalized yet about the possible Spice Girls reunion. Rumors swirled after the five singers reunited at Horner’s house.

And while speaking with BBC Radio 2, Mel C said that she and her co-artists are talking about new opportunities and sharing ideas, but nothing has been set in stone. The singer also said that they all wanted to catch up with each other at Horner’s house to see where everyone’s head is at.

“It’s the worst kept secret in showbiz always. It is lovely to get together, so we are talking about opportunities, ideas we have for the future. But you know, it’s early stages and there’s nothing set in stone, there is no big announcement. But it’s just great to be back in Spiceworld to see the reaction all over social media, the press, it’s so lovely to know that people out there still care,” she said.

Meanwhile, Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding will take place on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Prior to their nuptials, fans will learn whether or not the Spice Girls will actually be reuniting for the first time in years at the couple’s wedding.

Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Breast Cancer Care