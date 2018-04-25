April 20 (4/20) might’ve passed, but a new cannabis holiday is already here. It’s the 10th anniversary of the John Cho (Harold) and Kal Penn (Kumar) stoner comedy “Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay,” which came out on April 25, 2008. This film wasn’t the first in the franchise, and it wasn’t the last, but it did have the important effect of proving that sequels were a good idea.

Now, it seems like fans aren’t the only ones ready for yet another sequel to add to the line-up. When Cho stopped by Build Series NYC last month to discuss his new film “Gemini,” he was asked a nostalgia-filled question about the possibility of there being fourth “Harold and Kumar” movie, which he was happy to answer.

Photo: Warner Bros.

“I don’t know whether there will be a ‘Harold and Kumar 4,’” Cho said. “It sounds crazy that - well, no, I think that as I was saying ‘four.’ It sounded so ridiculous because the idea of sequels…extending beyond three is very new, that it’s crazy to think that there’d be a fourth ‘Harold and Kumar,’ but I would I would love to do one. So, if you have a few million bucks, I’ll go make one.”

The first film (2004) found stoners Harold and Kumar on a disaster-filled journey to get burgers from White Castle. The second installment (2008) followed the duo as they evaded federal agents after escaping from Guantanamo Bay where they were mistakenly imprisoned. Cho and Penn teamed up once again for a third movie in the franchise, “A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas,” which came out in 2011 and picked up a few years after the second film.

It’s now been 14 years since the original kicked it all off, exactly 10 years since the second one really shook things up and seven years since the most recent film in the series. It’s time for a fourth one, just ask Cho. Even before his new Build Series interview, the actor’s always said that he’d love to do another one in the franchise and that he’s even pitched an idea for it.

“I didn’t think [there’d be another Harold & Kumar],” Cho told Den of Geek when he was promoting “Star Trek Beyond” in 2016. “But I thought of a really great idea, and I pitched it out to the director when we happened to be having dinner one night. And I don’t know...I think we’re gonna get this made.”

While he didn’t share with the outlet what the storyline would entail, he did continue to discuss the possibility of a “Harold & Kumar 4” with Loaded Online a few days later.

“I think we said that if the right idea came along, I think all parties would be interested. I did tell [‘Star Trek: Beyond’ co-star Karl Urban] an idea that I pitched out to the directors that I think is pretty juicy.”

The host and Cho joked about the idea of raising money for it on Kickstarter, but, honestly, after three films, the franchise likely has enough fans in order to make such a campaign a success.