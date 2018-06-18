Christmas has come early for “When Calls the Heart” fans. Hallmark Channel once again decided that a holiday movie was warranted and has ordered a 2018 special.

Entertainment Weekly revealed the news on Monday, along with what Hearties can expect to see in this year’s edition. Erin Krakow (Elizabeth), Lori Loughlin (Abigail), Jack Wagner (Bill), Pascale Hutton (Rosemary), Kavan Smith (Lee) and Paul Greene (Carson) and more will take part in the movie. In it, the Hope Valley residents must work together to give a group of orphans who are stranded in town a memorable Christmas.

Apparently, there will be quite the time jump from the Season 5 finale and the holiday special because Elizabeth will be getting ready to have the baby. In the last episode, she learned that she was pregnant with her late husband Jack’s (Daniel Lissing) baby. The show might just be deciding to move in real time, as the Christmas movie will arrive about eight months after the Season 5 finale. Just in time for a Hope Valley baby to be born. Could a Christmas baby be on the way? The outlet also noted that a Christmas miracle of sorts might occur, too.

There is not an official release date yet for the special, but the first three “When Calls the Heart” Christmas movies all aired on or around Christmas day. The most recent two — 2017’s “When Calls the Heart: The Christmas Wishing Tree” and 2016’s “When Calls the Heart Christmas” — premiered on the holiday, while 2015’s “When Calls the Heart: New Year’s Wish” debuted on Dec. 26.

Photo: Crown Media/Bettina Strauss

More Heartie fun is arriving this holiday season in the form of a Christmas movie from Lissing, who recently decided to leave “When Calls the Heart.” The outlet reported that the flick Lissing’s currently filming, and has been touting on social media, is indeed for Hallmark. It’s currently titled “Kringles for Christmas,” though that could change. Co-starring in the holiday flick is Brooke D’Orsay, whose last Hallmark film was 2017’s “Miss Christmas.”

Before Christmas rolls around, and brings both a Lissing movie and a “When Calls the Heart” special with it, fans of the drama have another big event to look forward to. The Fourth Annual Hearties Family Reunion takes place Oct. 19-21 in the Greater Vancouver area of British Columbia, Canada. The celebration will give lovers of the show a chance to bond with others in the Heartie community, as well as the opportunity to interact with participating cast members. Then, in early 2019, “When Calls the Heart” Season 6 will premiere.

As always, International Business Times will continue to keep fans updated as additional news comes out about these various “When Calls the Heart”-affiliated projects and more.