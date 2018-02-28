Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Prince Harry just made their first official appearance together!

On Wednesday, the foursome took the stage at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum and answered some questions, People reported. The charity was founded by Prince William, Middleton and Prince Harry. But after Harry and the “Suits” actress’ wedding on May 19, Markle will join them as another patron of the charity vehicle.

During the talk, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as Prince Harry and his bride-to-be, revealed their goals and plans for their ongoing projects under the charitable banner of the Royal Foundation. The royals and royal-to-be also discussed why the foundation was initiated, the current projects they are undertaking and their hopes for the future.

While giving his address, Prince William made sure to welcome Markle into their fold, saying he is “particularly happy” that she could join them for the first ever forum of the foundation.

“Ten years ago Harry and I were still serving full-time in the military, but we were starting to look to the next stages of our lives. As we discussed together the best way to set out on our official work, we looked to the values our family had instilled in us,” Prince William said in his speech.

“Both our parents had provided for us an example of diligence, compassion and duty in all they did. Our grandparents, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh, had made support for charity central to their decades of service to the nation and the Commonwealth,” he continued.

This is the first time that Middleton, Markle and the two Dukes have appeared together at an official royal event. The four were last seen together last year when they walked to church for Christmas morning service with the rest of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II.

Markle and Middleton looked equally fabulous in blue ensembles. For the event, the actress wore a navy Jason Wu wrap dress, while a pregnant Middleton showed off her baby bump in a blue Seraphine maternity dress. Prince Harry opted for a sleek black suit without a tie, while his older brother went for a more casual and preppy ensemble in a black pullover on top of a light blue button-down.

See photos of Middleton, Markle and the two princes from the event below!

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson

Meanwhile, it seems the foursome definitely have a good relationship with each other and get along well. Following the announcement of their engagement in November, Prince Harry and his wife-to-be said Middleton and Prince William have given them “fantastic support” throughout their relationship.

“She’s been wonderful,” Markle gushed to People about Middleton.

”As has William as well, you know, fantastic support,” Prince Harry said of his brother.