Will.I.Am recently talked about one of the contestants in “The Voice” UK who has a connection with Prince Harry.

During his interview ahead of “The Voice” UK’s semifinals, Will.I.Am revealed that one of the members of his team, Donel Mangena, received a letter from Prince Harry asking him to perform at Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday.

“He showed me this letter… So he comes to me and he’s like, ‘Look, Will, I got a letter. So I look at this letter and it’s from Prince Harry inviting and requesting him to perform at his grandmother’s 92nd birthday,” he said.

After sharing the story, fellow judge Olly Murs could not believe what just happened to one of the contestants on the show.

The Black Eyed Peas singer added, “I’m like, ‘Yo, get the hell out of here bro’ – you got a letter to go perform at Prince Harry’s grandmother’s birthday who also happens to be the queen?’”

Jennifer Hudson responded by asking where her letter was. She joked that it must have been lost in the mail.

“At least we know they watch the show!” Murs said.

Meanwhile, Shaggy is also confirmed to perform at the Queen's birthday on April 21. The event will be broadcasted live by BBC from the Royal Albert Hall. Other confirmed guests include Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Sting, Craig David, and Shawn Mendes, according to the NY Daily News.

The other members of the royal family will also attend the celebration. However, it is still unclear whether or not Prince William and Kate Middleton will make it to the bash this year. The Duchess of Cambridge is expected to give birth to her third child sometime next month.

According to E! News, Middleton and Prince William still do not know the sex of their baby.

“William and Kate do not know the sex of the baby so they’re rather looking forward to finding out. It’s very difficult to be totally prepared when you don’t know if it’s going to be a boy or a girl,” the source said.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for i.am.angel Foundation