Willie Nelson walked off stage looking annoyed during his concert in Charlotte, North Carolina last Saturday night.

Over the weekend, a video recording of Nelson’s show at PNC Music Pavillion was uploaded to YouTube by a concerned fan. In the less than one minute video, Nelson is seen walking to the center stage to prepare for his performance. He put on his guitar while his accompaniment team also prepared their instruments.

In the middle of the preparations, the 85-year-old musician suddenly put his guitar down, removed the straps in a hasty manner, then threw his hat to the audience. The crowd cheered, but Nelson is seen looking annoyed while turning away to walk off the stage. Even after he left the stage, the audience still cheered for the legendary recording artist.

The fan who uploaded the clip revealed in the video description that what he actually captured was already the second time that Neslon came out and left the stage. The fan also expressed his concern for the singer who was not feeling well that day.

Live Nation Carolina confirmed via a tweet that Nelson was indeed under the weather that day, so he was unable to deliver. The company said fans need to hold on to their tickets because Nelson will be back for a new concert date. It wasn’t clear if refunds were offered to fans.

Nelson’s rep revealed that the artist had a stomach bug that day. The rep then noted that since Nelson has already recovered, he was determined to perform for a show scheduled to happen on Sunday night in Washington D.C.

Concertgoers told TMZ that since Nelson walked off the stage earlier that night, they waited for an hour after the “Always On My Mind” hitmaker’s second exit in hopes of seeing him perform. But someone announced that the concert was off.

This was not the first time that Nelson canceled a show due to health issues. He canceled several tour dates just this past February after ending his San Diego show earlier than scheduled a month prior, as per Fox News.

Photo: Getty Images/Jason Davis