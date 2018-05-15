Jada Pinkett Smith definitely did not anticipate what daughter Willow Smith would be confessing to a day after Mother’s Day. The former “Gotham” actress was undeniably shocked to hear that her daughter had attempted to kill herself at just 9 years old.

During Monday’s episode of “Red Table Talk” — the Facebook Watch talk show of the mother and daughter tandem along with Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones — Willow revealed the darkest time in her life. Surprisingly, it came when she was only 9 and had just released her hit song “Whip My Hair.”

“I honestly feel like I lost my sanity at one point,” Willow was quoted as saying by Us Weekly on the episode. “I had just stopped doing singing lessons and I was kind of just in this gray area of, ‘Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything I can do besides this?’”

Willow then went on to say that after the tour and promotion, she entered into a suicidal phase. “After all of that kind of settled down, I was listening to a lot of dark music and it was just so crazy and I was just plunged into this black hole and I was like, cutting myself and doing crazy things,” the now 14-year-old artist said.

Jada, who was clearly unaware of her daughter’s struggle, expressed her shock after hearing Willow’s words. “What? Really? When were you cutting yourself? I didn’t see that part? Cutting yourself where?” the actress asked.

Willow then showed her scars on her wrist and forearms and said, “I never talk about it because it was such a short, weird point in my life but you have to pull yourself out of it.”

Willow continued her dark revelation by admitting to experiencing emotional pain at the time even though she looked physically OK. She also admitted to feeling “psychotic” while she inflicted harm onto herself. To this Jada said, “I never saw any signs of that.”

Also on the episode where the three talk show hosts discussed about surviving loss, Jada got very emotional while gushing about her high school pal Tupac Shakur, who was murdered in Las Vegas in 1996, as per E! News.

“A lot of people talk about my relationship with Pac and figure that out. That was a huge loss I my life,” the 46-year-old said. “Because he was one of those people I expected to be here. My upset is more anger because I feel like he left me … I really did believe he'd be here for the long run. And when I think about it I still get really mad.”

