Roger Federer looks to defend his crown and Rafael Nadal seeks consecutive Grand Slam titles with Wimbledon looming around the corner.

The famed grass-court tournament may generate particular interest as the two rivals battle for the top ranking. Nadal, the world No. 1, is coming off his 11th French Open title, while Federer, ranked No. 2, should be well rested after sitting out Roland Garros.

According to Bet365 oddsmakers, it will once again be Federer and Nadal as the London favorites. Federer, at age 36, has the best odds at an impressive 6/4. The Swiss star ended his Wimbledon drought in 2017 after Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray combined to win the previous four titles. Federer is seeking his ninth Wimbledon title.

Nadal is a distant second behind Federer at 5/1 odds. The Spaniard has reached the final five times, winning it twice. He will look to overcome a string of disappointments, having failed to advance beyond the fourth round since reaching the final in 2011.

Nadal is followed closely behind by Djokovic at 11/2. The Serbian star has won Wimbledon three times and appears to have mostly recovered from injuries this year.

After Djokovic, it's young star Alexander Zverev (8/1) and the veteran Murray (9/1). It will be interesting if Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner, can regain his form after hip surgery. The Scot has stated that his expectations are "very low" right now.

"I'm not expecting to win Grand Slams straight away," Murray said, according to BBC.

"You don't start playing after 11 months out and winning them - that isn't how this works.

"It may have been different if I had four months of hard training and preparation. There has been a lot of stop-starting for me."

Also in the mix are Marin Cilic (12/1) and Grigor Dimitrov (14/1).

Wimbledon begins on July 2.

Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images