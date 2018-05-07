A Guinness World Record holder on Friday reached another milestone. Loyal McDonald’s patron Don Gorske of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, continued his 46-year streak of eating multiple Big Mac burgers nearly every day, with Friday’s Big Mac getting him up to No. 30,000.

Gorske, 64, gained some fame in 2004 for appearing in Morgan Spurlock’s documentary "Super Size Me," in which Spurlock tried eating McDonald’s for every meal for a month. Gorske’s approach has been much more measured than that over the years, but still might seem excessive to some.

Gorske claims to have eaten two Big Macs almost every day since 1972. Each Big Mac has about 540 calories and is made up of two beef patties, regular burger ingredients and the distinctive special sauce.

Nick Bohr, a reporter for WISN, an ABC affiliate in Milwaukee, documented Gorske's 30,000th Big Mac.

It’s one for the history books. He’s done it. Local folk hero Don Gorske has eaten his 30,000th Big Mac. Let the record show it took place 3:30pm at the Fond du Lac @McDonalds. He cautions this may be his last milestone, projecting 40,000 would come in 2032. #SuperSizeMe #WISN12 pic.twitter.com/4rJ5lTCYui — Nick Bohr (@NickBohrWISN) May 4, 2018

Gorske became the world record holder for most Big Macs eaten after he consumed his 28,788th burger in 2016. The retired prison guard told the New York Post that he doesn't plan to slow down his consumption of the popular burger. Gorske said he plans on keeping his routine going for another 14 years to get to 40,000 Big Macs eaten.

Gorske orders several burgers every Monday from a McDonald’s restaurant near his home. He immediately eats two of them and refrigerates the rest for later. He told the Post that his weight and cholesterol are perfectly fine.

"I plan on eating Big Macs until I die," Gorske told the Guardian in 2011.

According to the Post, he has only broken the streak about eight times over the past four decades.

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images