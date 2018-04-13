Washington Wizards guard Jodie Meeks has reportedly been suspended for 25 games for violating the NBA/NBPA's Anti-Drug Program, which means he will miss the playoffs.

Meeks tested positive for banned substance Ipamorelin and Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2, the league announced Friday. He will miss Game 1 of the Eastern Conference playoff series against the top-seeded Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

His lawyer, Ben Levine of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, told ESPN that Meeks looked to appeal the decision. The suspension will be without pay and will likely lead into the 2018-19 regular season.

"It is regrettable that the NBA has prematurely taken action against Jodie today," he said. "Accordingly, we will appeal the suspension and vigorously defend Jodie's rights. Unfortunately, under the CBA, a player is guilty until proven innocent and while Jodie's appeal is pending he will be forced to sit out the playoffs."

The athlete's father, Orestes Meeks, also commented on his son's pending suspension.

"It's something that came out, I think he's as shocked as anybody else," he told the Washington Post. "He was stunned. His comment to me was I'm not really sure what's happening."

He added: "I don't think there is anything he will do that will disrespect the game, his teammates or his family … I just pray that people just look at the whole person and not just this situation."

The Wizards, who entered the playoffs in the eight spot in the Eastern Conference, will be without Meeks who typically came off the bench. The team went 43-39 this season and suffered 14 losses in their final 21 games.

The 30-year-old combo guard will lose $29,909 each playoff game he misses, netting the Wizards $22,000 in tax savings for each missed game, according to ESPN.

Should Meeks decided to opt into his $3.5 million player option for next season, he stands to lose just over $31,000 per game from his salary.​ Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images