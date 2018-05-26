Sorry fans. Telltale Games has decided that it’s best for “The Wolf Among Us 2” to not arrive this year. The developer is now eyeing a 2019 release for the episodic video game.

On Friday, Telltale announced that it has pushed back the release date of “The Wolf Among Us” sequel to next year. The company cited “fundamental changes” as the main reason behind this move.

“We’re here with some news: ‘The Wolf Among Us 2,’ based on Bill Willingham’s award-winning ‘Fables’ comic book series from DC’s Vertigo imprint, will now launch in 2019, rather than the latter half of 2018,” Telltale stated in a blog post. “This delay comes as the result of a few fundamental changes here at Telltale since we first announced the game last summer.”

Telltale then teased that the delay could prove to be beneficial to fans since it would allow them to explore new elements to include in the game. “We’re committed to exploring new ways to tell our stories. Taking this extra time will allow us not only to focus on quality but also to experiment and iterate in order to craft something truly special.”

“Ultimately our goal is to deliver an experience deserving of the passion you’ve consistently shown for ‘The Wolf Among Us,’ and these extra months will give us the time we need to do our best work. We’re extremely enthusiastic about how the game is progressing so far, and we can’t wait to dig even deeper,” Telltale added.

“The Wolf Among Us” was released in October 2013 on multiple platforms including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Windows, iOS and Android. The game was met with positive reviews and it even became one of Telltale’s most beloved titles, according to Android Police.

Due to the success of the first game, Telltale announced in July 2017 that it was working on a second installment that’s due for release in late 2018. With the new announcement, fans will have to wait a bit longer before they could get their hands on the sequel. Telltale promises to drop more news about the upcoming game “later this year.” It is also encouraging fans to follow its Twitter and Facebook accounts, so they could easily keep track of the game’s developments.

Photo: Telltale Games