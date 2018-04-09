A competency hearing was held Monday for a West Virginia woman accused on April 1 of beheading a man she was dating. The judge ruled the woman needed further evaluation.

The suspect, Roena Cheryl Mills, 41, is facing murder charges in the death of Bo Allen White, 29. Police discovered Mills covered in blood and wearing a glove on her left hand at a home in the Mercer County community of Lerona, according to court documents obtained by WOWK, a CBS affiliate in Huntington.

Mills was arrested and arraigned on April 1.

Later on, investigators said they received a 911 call about a disturbance at a home located not far from the home where White's body was discovered. After investigating the house, deputies said they discovered another beheaded man. They also uncovered another body part of the victim in the home where they initially found Mills, according to court documents.

A Mercer County Circuit judge placed a gag order on the case Tuesday, meaning details would be withheld from the media because the judge believed Mills needed a competency evaluation. The gag order, however, was lifted Monday.

After she gave a fake name, Mills allegedly told police that she had sustained lacerations from being thrown through a glass door. Police said that she could not name her alleged attacker and that she became irate before she was apprehended.

Mills reportedly told officers "you have to take me back and let me get my heads," while in the deputy’s car on its way to the Sheriff's Office, according to court documents.

The incident was deemed a "decapitation homicide," by Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler.

The mental status exam ordered by the court will conclude whether Mills is fit to stand trial for White’s death.

The case will be presented in front of a grand jury in June. Mills will be indicted on a first- or second-degree murder charge should 12 of 16 grand jurors determine there was probable cause.

"Even though she’s only been initially charged with second-degree murder because there was some initial doubt about premeditation, [the] grand jury could certainly indict her for first-degree murder," Sitler told West Virginia Metro News.

Mills remained in custody at the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh on $210,000 cash-only bail. Employees at the jail told WVNS that Mills talked about killing someone while she was locked up.

White's father confirmed that Mills and Bo White had been dating.

Photo: Larry W. Smith/Getty Images