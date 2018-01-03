A Minnesota woman was hit with felony charges for her alleged actions on the night of Dec. 30, which included damaging at Uber driver’s car and ordering her dog to attack a police officer, WCCO-4 reported. Mary Kathryn Boettcher, 36, faces time in prison and fines if convicted.

Uber passenger accused of vandalism, ordering dog to "kill" police officerhttps://t.co/34cektgOk3 pic.twitter.com/H1V4ZAmCLY — Mankato Free Press (@Mankatonews) January 2, 2018

Boettcher initially caught police attention that night when an Uber driver in Mankato, Minnesota called 911 and said a woman broke his cell phone and kicked out his windshield. The report was corroborated by a witness in the Uber car, who said the woman was intoxicated and responded negatively to the car coming near her home.

When officers came to the address, they recognized the woman as Boettcher, who was previously cited for possession of marijuana and driving under the influence, according to Blue Earth County. Boettcher reportedly would not leave her home to talk to officers when they arrived at her door, instead attempting to shut the door on one of them. When he wedged his foot between the door to keep her from shutting it, she allegedly ordered her dog to “kill” him.

The dog, which weighed around 30 pounds, reportedly left five bleeding wounds on the officer’s leg as he attempted to pull Boettcher from her home. The two stumbled out onto the front yard. After the ruckus was over, one officer handcuffed Boettcher while the other got control of her dog.

Boettcher could pay up to $10,000 in fines if convicted, alongside any prison time she would have to serve. She was charged with fourth-degree assault against a police officer, damaging of property and obstructing the legal process.

Photo: Blue Earth County/WCCO-4