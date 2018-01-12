A Texas woman’s actions may have implicated herself in the murder of her husband. Sandra Louise Garner, 55, was arrested Wednesday for possible involvement in her husband Jon’s death after a police search turned up numerous pieces of evidence against her, including a particularly suspicious internet search, the Waxahachie Daily Light reported.

According to the report, Garner called 911 to report her husband had been shot by a masked man with a pistol who had invaded their Maypearl, Texas home on Jan. 2. In her words, the killer had problems with her husband for work reasons. After being forced to open a safe and give the killer around $18,000, she was told to go to the bathroom and count to 100, for if she did not, she would be killed, too.

After the initial police search, a second investigation of the premises was carried out and a pistol matching the caliber of the bullet used in the murder was found in a car at the residence. The car had been searched in that first investigation and the pistol was not there, meaning it had been moved after the fact.

It was the seizure of Garner’s electronic devices that turned up the biggest piece of evidence against her. A search of the devices found Garner had used an internet search engine to find results for “how to kill someone and not get caught.” Between that and the pistol found in the car, police arrested Garner on Wednesday and charged her with the murder of her husband.

2017 saw multiple cases of internet searches implicating people in murder cases. A student in India searched for ways to remove fingerprints after allegedly killing another student, while an alleged triple murder in Canada searched several suspicious queries, such as “force needed for concussion” and “most painful torture.”