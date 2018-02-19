A woman from Lowell in Massachusetts was arrested after she allegedly shot and killed a motorist for cutting her off, following which she boasted about it on her Facebook page, reports said Sunday.

Graciela Paulino, 20, was arrested on Thursday Feb. 15 in Lowell for the alleged murder of 34-year-old construction worker Marc Devoe, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office confirmed in a press release on Friday.

“Someone is following us,” 34-year-old construction worker Marc Devoe said to one of his coworkers as he drove them on their lunch break, according to the police. “I think we have a problem.”

Devoe and his coworker were returning to work after their lunch break when he noticed a car he cut in front of earlier was following them. He quickly alerted his coworker. The coworker reportedly suggested Devoe drive through a terminal parking lot rather than return directly to their construction site, the Lowell Sun reported.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the victim and another male were driving in the area of the Gallagher Transportation Terminal when an altercation occurred between them and another vehicle being driven by a female operator,” the press release from the district attorney’s said.

“The female, identified as Paulino, allegedly followed Devoe and his passenger eventually shooting the victim once in the chest. Following the shooting the victim drove a short distance before crashing his vehicle on YMCA Drive,” it added.

The 34-year-old was said to have been killed by a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Devoe’s coworker, Brian Daigle, who was with him in the car, told police that after they noticed Paulino following them, they decided to pull up in a parking lot near their construction site where an argument ensued between Paulino and Devoe. The two drivers were reportedly “yelling back and forth at each other,” reported Fox News.

Daigle said he noticed the 20-year-old was carrying something on the left side of her waistband. In an attempt to stop the argument and leave, Daigle said to his coworker: “C’mon forget it, it’s just a girl.” The pair then reportedly left the scene.

After driving off, they noticed that the girl was still following their vehicle, so they pulled over a second time. They got out of their car at Hale Street Bridge in Lowell, according to the Lowell Sun.

“The female slowed her car down and he heard one gunshot as she drove past,” Daigle told police.

“I’ve been hit,” Devoe said as he returned to his vehicle and then tried to chase after her. However, he ended up crashing into a road barrier instead.

Devoe was shot once in the chest, after which he was transferred to a hospital immediately and later pronounced dead shortly after arriving there. Daigle was unharmed in the incident.

Police later found a post on Paulino’s Facebook page, which has since been deleted, about two hours after she allegedly shot the driver.

In the post she reportedly wrote: "Tried to warn Em tried to tell Em told Em top that you my son don’t make me spank you."

She was arrested later that night around 11 p.m. EST on Thursday without any incident. Police saw the Facebook post and obtained a warrant for her arrest on a murder charge shortly afterward.

“We believe, at this point, that this is a random incident as a result of a possible road-rage incident,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan told reporters at a press conference announcing Paulino’s arrest.

She is being held without bail and is expected to appear in court on March 14.