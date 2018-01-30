A Houston woman took an unconventional route to getting back at her husband’s alleged mistress and landed herself in some trouble with the law. Tamantha Johnson was due in court Tuesday for a Craigslist advertisement she placed on the site back in July, Chron.com reported.

The 47-year-old woman supposedly believed that her husband was having an affair with another woman and placed an ad soliciting sex in the other woman’s name. Johnson also posted photos of the other woman along with the ad, Chron.com reported. Johnson was charged with online impersonation.

Johnson allegedly posted the ad online that solicited sex from married men in the name of the woman she thought was having an affair with her husband. The victim received multiple responses to the ad on her cell phone from interested parties and was also sent photos of naked men, said Chron.com.

Johnson’s husband is the victim’s divorce attorney, KTRK reported. Johnson also posted on websites claiming that the victim was having an affair with her husband court documents say, according to Chron.com.

The victim claimed in court documents that the false ad and the posts hurt her business and she was afraid of what else Johnson would do. Johnson was charged in August for harassing another woman she accused of having an affair with her husband as well, Chron.com reported.

Photo: Jhaymesisviphotography/Flickr