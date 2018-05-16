A 19-year-old Las Vegas woman was arrested on May 9 for the deadly stabbing of her 25-year-old male roommate. The murder reportedly occurred following an argument in which he refused to stop talking while she was watching television and after he called her a derogatory name.

Dymund Ellis was charged with murder with a deadly weapon for the death of 25-year-old Jace Treveon Ernst on May 4 and was booked into the Las Vegas City Detention Center.

Ellis and Ernst reportedly got into a verbal argument just before Ellis allegedly stabbed him. They had been watching television when Ellis told Ernst to shut up, to which he responded, “Shut up b-----," according to the arrest report.

Friends of woman accused of killing roommate say it was an accident. North Las Vegas Police say 19-year old Dymund Ellis stabbed Jace Ernst. Witnesses say he was stabbed in the heart. @News3LV pic.twitter.com/suIJMrujdx — Antonio Castelan (@AntonioNews3LV) May 7, 2018

Ellis then grabbed a knife from the kitchen and said, "Call me a b---- again," according to police.

Ernst repeated his response, which allegedly prompted Ellis to stab him in the chest. She then hid the blade in the bedroom, police said.

Ellis told an officer she had threated Ernst with a knife at least 10 times within the last two months but Ernest was able to fight her off without harm.

"She told me she has anger problems and she just got extremely upset tonight," the officer wrote in a police report.

The two had a history of altercations, according to Debra Wesley, a mutual friend of Ellis and Ernst. She called the stabbing a "bad accident."

"They got into an argument that turned physical," Wesley told KLAS, a CBS affiliate in Las Vegas. "He has done things to her, and she has done things to him. However, on this particular day, it was a bad accident."

A surge in violent crimes across Las Vegas has been previously reported. Two people were shot and killed Feb. 7, which totaled 20 deaths over a 39-day span. According to Metropolitan Police Department, 2017 was the deadliest year in the city since 1990.

