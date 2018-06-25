A North Carolina woman flew thousands of miles from her home to the U.K. last week to surprise her friend for a game of tag and to continue a tradition started four years ago.

According to British media, Georgina Wilkinson took a 3,646-mile trip from North Carolina on June 18 to surprise her friend Drew McEwan at his niece’s christening in Loch Lomond, Scotland.

Wilkinson, disguised as a gardener, tagged McEwan and ran off laughing before hopping on a flight back home. The two started the game with eight other friends they met during a trip to China in 2014. Georgina, who had been plotting the sneak attack for months, pulled it off with a little help from McEwan’s brother and sister.

It all unfolded when McEwan was tricked by the photographer who was also in on the joke. He asked McEwan to go over and talk to the gardener to see if he could get her out of the background of the shot. That’s when Georgina, in gardener gear, tagged McEwan and ran off.

"I was in shock that she’d put so much effort into it. Flying over from America and back in one day is unbelievable. She had to make sure she was home in plenty of time for work on Monday. It’s my turn to tag one of the group now," McEwan told Daily Record.

McEwan, who works as a digital consultant, said he was surprised that Wilkinson had gotten help from his siblings to pull the prank off.

"My brother and sister had been planning it for months with Georgina behind my back. They even picked her up at the airport that morning," McEwan said. "I’ve never felt so betrayed by my own flesh and blood."

He added that he didn’t even get a chance to talk to Wilkinson who rushed off to make her flight back home.

Now that Wilkinson has completed her prank, it's up to McEwan to keep it going.

"I’m not telling a soul what I’m planning though. I’ll need to keep it as much as a surprise as Georgina did with me," he said.

Photo: Daniel Roland /AFP/Getty Images