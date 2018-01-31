A Georgia motel room was robbed, a car was stolen and a woman, who was staying at the facility at the time, was possibly abducted Wednesday.

The incident took place near Crossland Economy Studios on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross, Georgia. The Gwinnett County police released a few details about the case, including the fact that they will be investigating it as an abduction.

It is believed that the suspect — a man — approached one of the rooms in the motel, which was occupied by a man and woman. The suspect then proceeded to rob the man and reportedly abducted the woman at gunpoint, ABC affiliated WSB-TV reported.

The perpetrator forced the woman to get into a car parked outside the motel, which is believed to have belonged to the woman’s male companion, before getting into the car himself and driving off.

It was believed that the woman knew the suspect, although the exact relationship between the two was still unknown. No other details regarding the suspect was released by the police.

The man, who witnessed the abduction, reportedly rushed to a nearby Waffle House to call for help. He is being questioned by the police regarding the incident.

The police located the stolen car around 5 a.m. EST, but were unable to find the suspect and the woman who was allegedly kidnapped, CBS 46 reported.

The investigation was still ongoing and the police were still searching for the missing suspect and his victim.