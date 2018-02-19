A 26-year-old British woman was arrested after leaving an "abusive" note on the windshield of an ambulance actively responding to an emergency.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service was in the process of dealing with a 999 emergency call when the unnamed 26-year-old left a handwritten message threatening the vehicle driver. The ambulance was parked on the street outside the angry resident's home in the Tunstall area of Stoke-on-Trent.

"If this van is for anyone but Number 14 then you have no right to be parked here," reads the scrawled handwriting on a torn piece of a paper. "I couldn't give a shit if the whole street collapsed."

"Now move your van from outside my house," concludes the note posted to the ambulance windshield. Paramedic mentor Katie Tudor first posted the photo on Twitter and tagged Staffordshire Police Chief Constable Gareth Morgan. Tudor also claimed that the emergency crew was verbally threatened while at the residence.

So upset to be sent this by one of our crews this morning! Along with this note left on their _ they received a load of verbal abuse!__@OFFICIALWMAS @StaffsPolice pic.twitter.com/c4UYdcjv86 — Katie Tudor (@wmaskatietudor) February 18, 2018





The Tunstall 26-year-old female suspect was arrested around 10 p.m. Sunday on a section four public order offense.

"We will not tolerate abuse or intimidation of our emergency services. This kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable and we will take appropriate action against offenders," Chief Inspector John Owen, commander for Stoke North told the Telegraph. "The arrest relates to matters of verbal abuse that could constitute offences under the Public Order Act. This is not solely about the note."