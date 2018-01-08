A Texas woman killed three of her family members before shooting herself at the San Luis Resort in Galveston on Monday, according to police.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. local time (5:30 a.m. EST) when someone who heard gunshots on the eight floor of the hotel alerted law enforcement, NBC affiliate Click2Houston reported.

The door of the hotel room, from where the gunshots were heard, was locked when the police arrived at the scene. After forcing their way in, they found the husband Mauricio Canas, 39, and a 5-year-old boy dead. The suspect, Flor De Maria Pineda Canas, 37, and a 10-year-old boy were gravely injured.

Flor and her injured son were rushed to the University of Texas Medical Branch hospital, where they succumbed to their wounds.

“Detectives with the Major Crimes Division have been able to confirm that this family arrived at the San Luis Resort and checked in around 7 p.m. last night (Sunday),” Capt. Joshua Schirard of the Galveston Police Department said in a statement regarding the case. “The motive is unknown at this time, but forensic data collected at the scene indicates that the female is believed to be the shooter at this time, and is believed to have killed her two children and her husband before apparently taking her own life with a 9mm handgun found adjacent to her body."

The police also said according to the evidence, it was most likely the woman shot her family members before killing herself. They were not looking for any suspects at this time.

Although the names of two deceased boys were not released by the police, it was confirmed they attended the Victoria Walker Elementary School in Texas, ABC 13 reported.

The school district issued the following statement on the death of the boys:

"The tragic circumstances surrounding these students' deaths are almost too much to bear. A student death can have a ripple effect on a school community and, because of this and out of concern for the students' classmates and the campus faculty, we will have additional counseling services at the school. We are grieving for the loss of young life and its infinite possibilities and we pray for the family, friends and students most affected by this tragedy.”

Paul Schultz, vice president of Hospitality for Landry's Inc. — the company which owns the San Luis Hotel and Conference Center where the incident took place — also spoke out.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and their family members during this difficult time. We are still gathering information about this isolated incident, however it appears to have been a murder suicide amongst a family in their room," Schultz said. "We are fully cooperating with the police department during their investigation and will assist them in any way we can.

The family of four, who were originally from Baytown, Texas, checked into the resort at 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m. EST) Sunday.