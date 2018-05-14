A woman’s body was found hanging on a tree in a Walmart parking lot in South Fulton County, Georgia.

Police patrol cars were seen at the Walmart on Old National Highway, as investigators tried to determine the cause of death. Although the police have refrained from confirming whether it was a suicide or not, a spokeswoman said they do not suspect foul play.

The identity of the woman was not revealed by the police. A medical examiner was at the scene, examining the body.

According to initial reports from WSB TV reporter Rikki Klaus, who was present at the scene, the woman’s legs were hanging at a 45-degree angle, while the torso of the body was upright against the trunk of the tree.

This is a developing story.