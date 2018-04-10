A woman's mutilated body was found Monday night in a New York City park. The body, which had all of its limbs removed, was not immediately identified by police, according to local reports.

A woman walking her dog in Canarsie State Park in the borough of Brooklyn at about 6:30 p.m. discovered the torso of an African-American woman about 15 feet off the walking trail in a wooded part of the park, police sources told CBS New York. The body was naked, face down and covered by leaves and branches.

The body was missing its arms and legs, presumably by cutting. Police reportedly did not find any of the victim’s limbs during their initial investigation.

A cause of death was not established, nor was it clear whether or not the mutilation occurred before or after the victim died.

Neighborhood resident Robert Clouden told the New York Times that he actually saw the body while walking his dog earlier that day, but mistook it for a doll. As such, he continued on with his day, not realizing how sinister the situation was until he saw the police commotion Monday evening.

Clouden, who said he lived in the neighborhood for nearly 25 years, called Canarsie Park a safe place in his experience.

Photo: Lucas Jackson/AFP/GettyImages