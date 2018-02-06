A new female-centered resort on an island off the coast of Finland prohibits both alcohol and men.

SuperShe, which was founded by former consultant Kristina Roth, was created as a way to allow women to experience relaxation without the interference of men. Following a resort stay in Southern Californian cities Calabasas and Malibu, Roth noticed that other women in attendance were very focused on nearby men.

"When there was a cute guy, women would put on lipstick," Roth told the New York Post. "The idea [at SuperShe island] is, hey, focus on yourself — don't try to get your hormones up."

Guests that visit the luxury island would be able to participate in events that allow them to become better versions of themselves. Surfing and fitness are among the available activities at the resort.

"We provide tools to help women improve their lives and regain overall health through fitness, beauty, fashion, sex, spirituality, and more," according to SuperShe's LinkedIn overview. "SuperShe events bring together experts and future friends in a setting like no other. With the united goal of becoming better versions of ourselves — events set out to make that happen."

"Days at a SuperShe event are filled with sun, surf, clean eating, and fitness. Set in exclusively pristine settings, the events also aim to help you relax and leave feeling refreshed," the overview continued.

The resort is expected to fully operate in July.

SuperShe's application process will be similar to the Soho House, which has a highly exclusive membership protocol that has led to more rejection letters than acceptances. Interested applicants would be required to undergo a Skype interview with the founder to determine whether they're a good fit, Cosmopolitan reported. The all-inclusive resort reportedly starts at $3,500 a week.

This winter, six SuperShe members took a trip to Oahu, Hawaii, for a week-long vacation centered around fun in the sun, among other activities. Lana Mikheeva, former Russian Olympian and current SuperShe member, was among those in attendance at the retreat.

SuperShe did not immediately return International Business Times' request for comment.

Photo: Pixabay