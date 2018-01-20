People gathered all over the country for the 2018 Women’s March on Saturday, a year after the historic event last year.

This year’s protest comes after millions of women -- and men -- took to the streets following President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017. Like last year, people got together in hundreds of cities across the nation to protest on issues, including women’s rights, immigration and social change.

The Women’s March organization is sharing a live feed of the event on Facebook. Twitter is also broadcasting a live feed of the 2018 Women’s March for those who can’t participate. The live stream can be seen here.

Users on social media shared photos and videos of women and men on the road to Washington D.C., as well as crowds across the country gathering for the Women’s March. The images showed people marching in cities braving the cold and snow, including rapper and actor Common.

Pop culture references were also present in the march. Many women dressed up in outfits from the Hulu show “Handmaid’s Tales,” while others held signs showing Star Wars’ Princess Leia, played by Carrie Fisher. Celebrities like Alyssa Milano and cast members from the Broadway show “Hamilton” also participated in marches.

Protesters, like last year, were also creative with their signs.

Here are few of them:

