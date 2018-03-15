Even superheroes get beaten down by the bad guys. However, the thing that separates them from the others is their will to fight back and make sure that justice has been served.

“Wonder Woman” star Lynda Carter has recently revealed to The Daily Beast that she too was sexually abused on the TV set by different people in Hollywood. One of her offenders, in particular, is now facing justice for his actions.

“He’s already being done in. There’s no advantage in piling on again,” said Carter, who refused to name her abusers.

“I can’t add anything to it,” she continued. “I wish I could. But there’s nothing legally I could add to it, because I looked into it. I’m just another face in the crowd. I wish I could, and if I could I would. And I would talk about it. But it ends up being about me, and not about the people who can talk about it. I don’t want it to be about me, it’s not about me. It’s about him being a scumbag. So legally I can’t do anything. If I could I would.”

She did share an instance where a camera operator once drilled a hole in her dressing room wall on the Warner Brothers lot while she was filming the 1970s series. He was caught and fired, but the experience still left her reeling to this very day.

Carter is glad that women’s voices are now being heard, since they have been complaining about these ill treatment for several years already. “It’s not news to us [women], but it is news to you [men],” she said. “We’ve been trying to tell you. We’ve been trying to tell you for a long time and you haven’t listened.”

There is a new actress portraying Wonder Woman on the big screen - Gal Gadot. Gadot is a proud feminist who refuses to tolerate sexual misconduct of any kind, so when producer Brett Ratner was swamped with sexual harassment allegations, she was glad the studio decided to sever ties with the billionaire.

“The truth is, there’s so many people involved in making this movie, it’s not just me, and they all echoed the same sentiments. Everyone knew what was the right thing to do. But there was nothing for me to actually come and say because [the decision] was already done before this article [on Saturday declaring a stand-off] came out,” she told NBC Today.

The first “Wonder Woman” film was financed by Ratner’s RatPac-Dune Entertainment financing company.

Gadot will be reprising her role as the superhero in “Wonder Woman 2,” which is slated for release on Nov. 1, 2019. Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy