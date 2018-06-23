The group stage of Russia 2018 has produced some surprising results, including Mexico's 1-0 win over Germany and Croatia's convincing 3-0 victory over Argentina. As World Cup matches continue this weekend, betting sites have listed some interesting odds as to who will win the tournament.

Brazil, after earning a draw against Switzerland and edging Costa Rica in the final minutes, are still the top favorites, as oddsmakers continue to list the Neymar-led squad at 4/1 odds. However, a poor result against Serbia on Wednesday could deny Brazil a trip to the Round of 16.

Despite firing head coach Julen Lopetegui before the start of the tournament, Spain have the second-best odds of winning the title. Some betting sites list Spain as strong as 4/1, while most have Fernando Hierro's squad listed at 9/2 or even 5/1. Spain will face heavy underdog Morocco in their final group match. Should they avoid an upset, Spain will play either Uruguay or host nation Russia in the Round of 16.

The most intriguing odds belong to Germany. After a 1-0 loss to Mexico, Germany have seen their odds drop from 9/2 at the start of the tournament to 7/1 or 8/1. Joachim Low's talent-rich squad face Sweden on Saturday and close out group play against South Korea.

Germany are followed by two tournament dark horses: France and Belgium at 8/1 odds. France won both their matches to advance to the knockout stage, however, they are not assured of finishing in first place. Belgium are expected to advance in a group that includes major longshots Panama and Tunisia but will have to contend with England (12/1) for first place.

Argentina, who are in serious jeopardy of bowing out early, somehow have 10/1 odds to win the World Cup, according to Vegas Insider. But several other betting sites have Argentina, who only have one point after two matches, listed at 20/1 and even 22/1 to win the tournament. Argentina can advance with a win over Nigeria but need Croatia (25/1) to not lose to Iceland.

While Argentina and Germany, who boast a combined six World Cup titles and 13 trips to the final, face a tougher-than-expected path to the title, longtime underachievers Mexico may feel confident that they can play spoilers this year. Mexico, whose best World Cup showings were quarterfinal appearances on their home soil in the 1970 and 1986, face South Korea on Saturday and close out group play with Sweden.

Still, Mexico remain longshots. Some oddsmakers list Mexico at 33/1 to win the World Cup, but most have them listed at 40/1 or even 44/1. A victory on Saturday means a trip to the Round of 16, though Juan Carlos Osorio's squad would not be ensured first place in the group. Should Mexico advance, they will face either Brazil, Switzerland or Serbia in the Round of 16.

World Cup Betting Odds (Bet365)

Brazil, 4/1

Spain, 5/1

Germany, 7/1

France, 7/1

Belgium, 8/1

Argentina, 10/1

England, 12/1

Portugal, 20/1

Uruguay, 25/1

Croatia, 25/1

Colombia, 33/1

Russia, 40/1

Mexico, 40/1

Poland, 66/1

Switzerland, 80/1

Denmark, 80/1

Sweden, 100/1

Serbia, 100/1

