Brazil is the betting favorite to win the 2018 World Cup. Defending champion Germany is right behind them, followed by Spain, France and Argentina, all of whom have strong teams. Belgium and England are also given a good chance to make a deep run at soccer’s most coveted prize.

Those teams, of course, aren’t the only ones that will experience some success on the world’s biggest stage. You can’t win the World Cup without making it out of group play, and half of the field will do just that after the first two weeks.

All 32 teams are separated into eight groups. Every team will have one match against each member of their group. The top two teams in each group will advance to the knockout stage, where one loss will result in an elimination.

Brazil, not surprisingly, has the best odds to win their group. Even though Germany has better overall World Cup odds than France, both teams have the exact same odds to win their respective groups. France is not in a particularly strong group, having to face Denmark, Peru and Australia in order to reach the Round of 16.

Group H is considered to be the most unpredictable. It’s the only group that doesn’t feature an odds-on favorite. Colombia and Poland are expected to make it out of that foursome and reach the knockout stage.

Saudi Arabia has the worst odds of any team to win their group. Iran and Panama aren’t far behind.

Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Here is a look at the complete World Cup 2018 group odds, courtesy of 5Dimes:

Group A Winner

Uruguay -155

Russia +210

Egypt +670

Saudi Arabia +3970

Group B Winner

Spain -180

Portugal +195

Morocco +1440

Iran +3020

Group C Winner

France -305

Denmark +445

Peru +915

Australia +2390

Group D Winner

Argentina -162

Croatia +235

Nigeria +995

Iceland +1400

Group E Winner

Brazil -360

Switzerland +645

Serbia +720

Costa Rica +2145

Group F Winner

Germany -305

Mexico +520

Sweden +695

South Korea +2070

Group G Winner

Belgium -138

England +148

Tunisia +1590

Panama +2970

Group H Winner

Colombia +133

Poland +178

Senegal +435

Japan +745