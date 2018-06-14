World Cup 2018 Betting Odds: Which Teams Are Favored To Advance Past Group Play?
Brazil is the betting favorite to win the 2018 World Cup. Defending champion Germany is right behind them, followed by Spain, France and Argentina, all of whom have strong teams. Belgium and England are also given a good chance to make a deep run at soccer’s most coveted prize.
Those teams, of course, aren’t the only ones that will experience some success on the world’s biggest stage. You can’t win the World Cup without making it out of group play, and half of the field will do just that after the first two weeks.
All 32 teams are separated into eight groups. Every team will have one match against each member of their group. The top two teams in each group will advance to the knockout stage, where one loss will result in an elimination.
Brazil, not surprisingly, has the best odds to win their group. Even though Germany has better overall World Cup odds than France, both teams have the exact same odds to win their respective groups. France is not in a particularly strong group, having to face Denmark, Peru and Australia in order to reach the Round of 16.
Group H is considered to be the most unpredictable. It’s the only group that doesn’t feature an odds-on favorite. Colombia and Poland are expected to make it out of that foursome and reach the knockout stage.
Saudi Arabia has the worst odds of any team to win their group. Iran and Panama aren’t far behind.
Here is a look at the complete World Cup 2018 group odds, courtesy of 5Dimes:
Group A Winner
Uruguay -155
Russia +210
Egypt +670
Saudi Arabia +3970
Group B Winner
Spain -180
Portugal +195
Morocco +1440
Iran +3020
Group C Winner
France -305
Denmark +445
Peru +915
Australia +2390
Group D Winner
Argentina -162
Croatia +235
Nigeria +995
Iceland +1400
Group E Winner
Brazil -360
Switzerland +645
Serbia +720
Costa Rica +2145
Group F Winner
Germany -305
Mexico +520
Sweden +695
South Korea +2070
Group G Winner
Belgium -138
England +148
Tunisia +1590
Panama +2970
Group H Winner
Colombia +133
Poland +178
Senegal +435
Japan +745