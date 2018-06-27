Defending World Cup champion Germany was eliminated from the tournament Wednesday with a stunning 2-0 loss to South Korea in Russia’s Kazan Arena. The loss ensured that Sweden and Mexico would advance from Group F to the knockout stage.

All Germany needed to reach the Round of 16 was a win over South Korea, who entered Wednesday with two losses in two tries. Germany was defeated in their final match of group play, finishing in last place in Group F.

The result isn’t simply surprising because of what Germany did four years ago. The team’s inability to reach the knockout stage is a massive upset because of how little was expected from South Korea and the perceived weakness of Group F.

Only Brazil started the 2018 World Cup with better odds than Germany to win the entire tournament. The defending champs had 9/2 title odds just two weeks ago. Sweden, the eventual Group F winner after shutting out Mexico 3-0, was an extreme long shot with 125/1 odds. Mexico was considered Germany’s biggest threat in the group with 80/1 championship odds, but that still put them behind 13 other teams in the entire field.

South Korea wasn’t a thought to advance to the knockout stage, let alone win the World Cup. They had worse than 20/1 odds to win Group F. Only Panama, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Iran were bigger long shots to win the World Cup than South Korea, who had 400/1 championship odds.

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

South Korea didn’t prove much in their first two group-play matches with losses to both Sweden and Mexico. They were given just +1600 odds to defeat Germany, according to OddsShark, and the defending champs were a two-goal favorite.

Repeating as the World Cup champion has proven to be impossible over the last several decades. Brazil was the last team to win back-to-back World Cups in 1958 and 1962, making Germany the 14th consecutive champion that’s come up short in the following tournament.

Germany isn’t alone in being unable to reach the knockout stage just four years after winning the whole thing. The same happened to Spain in 2014 following their 2010 World Cup title. Of the last five defending World Cup champions, only the 2006 Brazil team found a way to reach the Round of 16.

Spain now joins Brazil as the 2018 World Cup favorites. Mexico’s odds are up to 25/1, per Bovada.lv. Sweden remains a long shot at 66/1.