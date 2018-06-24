Tempers flared after Germany secured a last gasp 2-1 win over Sweden to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages of the 2018 World Cup alive Saturday.

Sweden seemed to have dented Germany’s chances of progressing to the next phase of the tournament in Russia after going into half-time with a 1-0 lead. It could have been more if not for a poor decision from the referee after a clear foul in the box on striker Marcus Berg, and the intervention of Manuel Neuer, who deflected a goal bound header wide in the final minutes of the first-half.

Germany hit back immediately after the break with Marco Reus leveling the score and despite conjuring a number of attempts to take a lead in regular time it required a moment of magic from Toni Kross in the fifth minute of added time to secure the win that keeps them in the hunt for a place in the knockout phase of the competition.

The joy of victory turned sour after a minor brawl broke out on the touchline after members of the Germany team’s coaching staff went towards the Sweden bench to rub their faces in the loss – not that a last minute goal was heartbreaking enough.

It angered the Swedish coach and the players on the bench who confronted and even pushed one of the German perpetrators. Sweden coach Janne Andersson admitted the Germany team’s actions were uncalled for.

Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

“That got me really annoyed and angry,” Andersson, clearly angry, said after the game, as quoted by the Daily Mail. “Some of the group leaders of their team celebrated by running in our direction, rubbing it in our faces by making gestures.”

“People behaved in ways that were not good. You should leave your opponents to feel sad. We had fought for 90 minutes and at the end you should shake hands. You do not act in the way they did. So I was very angry with that,” the Sweden coach added.

Germany coach Joachim Low, who was busy celebrating with his team after the last gasp win, revealed he was not aware of the scuffle that took place. He admitted it was an emotion filled encounter and that his team had to pull everything they had in reserve to secure the win and thus keep their hope of progressing to the next stage.

“I didn't witness that,' Low said about the incident. “Who made gestures? Did I make a gesture? We concentrated on other things. We hugged each other. We were elated. I didn't see any aggressive gestures.”

“It was a thriller, full of emotions, a roller-coaster ride. We incurred full risk. Every reserve had to be mobilised. We had great chances and the last moments were full of drama,” he added. “It is part of the beauty of football that you have these matches.”

The German team have since issued an apology to the Sweden team and their coach after suggesting the emotions on the night got the better of them.

Germany will have to beat South Korea in their final game to ensure progress. Sweden are also still in it, but will have to secure a big win over Group F leaders Mexico, who have won both their matches thus far.