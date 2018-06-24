Without a true "Group of Death," seven countries have already booked their spot in the knockout stage at World Cup 2018.

Group A and Group G both included two big longshots to reach the Round of 16, making it a smooth path for the favorites to advance. In Group A, Russia and Uruguay advanced with two wins each. England and Belgium also have advanced with two victories. The question for all four countries is whether they will win their group or advance as the runner-up.

France, Croatia and Mexico have also advanced due to two wins.

Spain and Portugal both have four points and both are expected to advance out of Group B. While Iran have three points, they are not expected to hold off Portugal on Monday, and Morocco are a major underdog against Spain.

While France have qualified from Group C, Denmark can win the group if they defeat France and will advance with a draw. Australia, with just one point, can still qualify with a win over Peru and with a Denmark loss.

Group D remains interesting. After Nigeria defeated Iceland, the pressure is on the upcoming match between Nigeria and Argentina. Croatia have six points and Nigeria have three points, while Argentina and Iceland both have one point.

Group E and Group H are both in a three-country race. In Group E, Brazil and Switzerland both have four points, while Serbia have three points. Costa Rica have been eliminated.

In Group H, Japan and Senegal both have four points, while Colombia have three points. Poland were eliminated.

Mexico is through to the knockout stage, but it remains to be seen if they win Group F. Germany and Sweden both have three points, while South Korea have no points but still an outside shot of advancing as the runner-up. Sweden face Mexico and Germany will take on South Korea in the final group match.

