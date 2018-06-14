The 2018 World Cup officially got underway Thursday morning, but the tournament really gets in full swing Friday in Russia. A day after the host nation crushed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the day’s only contest, three matches are on the schedule.

World Cup Day 2 will feature the entirety of Group B and two teams from Group A. Neither the defending champion nor the tournament favorite will play Friday, though three of countries with the nine best odds to win this year's championship will be in action.

Here’s a quick look at all of Friday’s World Cup matches. Betting odds are courtesy of OddsShark.

Egypt vs. Uruguay

The action on Day 2 starts at 8 a.m. EDT (5 p.m. local time) with what’s considered to be Friday’s most lopsided matchup. Egypt is a heavy underdog at +540, and Uruguay is a -164 favorite. The odds of a draw are +240, and the over/under is two goals.

Uruguay is the odds-on favorite to win Group A. FS1 will have the TV broadcast live from Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Morocco vs. Iran

Friday’s second match will start at 11 a.m. EDT on FOX at Saint Petersburg Stadium. It’s the most unpredictable contest of Day 2 with Morocco getting +120 odds and Iran getting +260 odds. A scoreless tie could be in play since the over/under is 1.75 and the odds of a draw are +192.

Considering neither team is expected to reach the knockout stage, the loser could unofficially see their chances of making it out of group play go out the window.

Portugal vs. Spain

Friday’s third and final match is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. EDT on FOX in Sochi. Spain has -117 odds to win outright, and Portugal is a +320 underdog. The odds of a draw are +230.

Spain is favored to win Group B, but Portugal has the group’s top star. Cristiano Ronaldo is among the favorites to win this year’s Golden Boot as the World Cup’s top goalscorer, and the match has the day’s highest over/under of 2.25.

Photo: FRANCISCO LEONG/AFP/Getty Images