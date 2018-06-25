Iran national team fans are doing all they can to help their team's chances ahead of a crucial Group B encounter against Portugal at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on Monday.

The Asian side started their World Cup campaign with an upset 1-0 win over Morocco, thanks to an injury time own goal before only losing to Spain 1-0 by virtue of a Diego Costa goal that ricocheted off him. They now take on Portugal where anything but a win will see Iran eliminated in the group stage with three points.

As for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo has played a decisive role in their World Cup campaign so far. In their group opener, the Real Madrid man scored a brace to put his side 2-1 up against Spain. The 2010 champions would bounce back and take a 3-2 lead but with just minutes remaining in the game, Ronaldo scored an equalizing freekick to make it 3-3 — ironically the first freekick he converted after 45 previous attempts during international competitions.

Ronaldo would then head in the only goal of the game against Morocco as Portugal are currently tied with Spain in the group with both teams having four points, identical goal differences and disciplinary records.

The 33-year-old will undoubtedly be a threat to Iran's World Cup hopes and a day before the two sides meet, Iranian fans were making a racket outside the Portugal team's hotel in Saransk on Sunday night.

Ronaldo would later appear through his room window, telling fans he was sleeping and asking them to keep the noise down in a GIF that has since gone viral.

Of course, it's not the first time Ronaldo has been victim to fans attempting to disturb his sleep. Earlier this year in March, Paris Saint-Germain fans tried to wake Madrid players up with flares and drums outside the Hotel du Collectionneur before their second leg Champions League round of 16 encounter. It was to no avail though, as Madrid defeated PSG 2-1 to win the tie 5-2 on aggregate as Ronaldo scored his side's first of the game.

Iran coach Carlos Quieroz though, is more worried about Portugal as a team rather than Ronaldo the individual — who he coached in two spells, once as Manchester United assistant manager and during his two-year stint as Portugal coach.

"If Morocco and Spain were difficult (games), Portugal is even more difficult. We knew this, we didn’t come here to play easy teams," Quieroz said. "Not even in their dreams did my players imagine they would one day play against Cristiano, and all of Portugal’s other great players so they are very excited."

"We will try to do our best, concentrate and fight from the first minute. We have nothing to lose, they have everything to lose, we have everything to gain. We also hope we have that bit of luck that is always necessary," he said.

