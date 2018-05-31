World No Tobacco Day is marked on May 31 across the world to urge people to refrain from chewing or smoking tobacco — major causes of cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks and stroke.

"Most people know that using tobacco causes cancer and lung disease, but many people aren’t aware that tobacco also causes heart disease and stroke – the world’s leading killers," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization Director-General. "This World No Tobacco Day, WHO is drawing attention to the fact that tobacco doesn’t just cause cancer, it quite literally breaks hearts."

According to the WHO, "Tobacco use has declined markedly since 2000" but "the reduction is insufficient to meet globally agreed targets aimed at protecting people from death and suffering from cardiovascular and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs)."

Here are some quotes on smoking to share today:

1. "The true face of smoking is disease, death and horror - not the glamour and sophistication the pushers in the tobacco industry try to portray." — David Byrne

2. "So smoking is the perfect way to commit suicide without actually dying. I smoke because it's bad, it's really simple." — Damien Hirst

3. "You're always better off if you quit smoking; it's never too late." — Loni Anderson

4. "Tobacco smoke contains chemicals that weaken the body's immune system, making it more susceptible to disease and handicapping its ability to destroy cancer cells." — Michael Greger

5. “I count him braver who overcomes his desires than him who conquers his enemies; for the hardest victory is over self.” — Aristotle

6. "Giving up smoking is the easiest thing in the world. I know because I've done it thousands of times." — Mark Twain

7. "Each of us should think of the future. Every puff on a cigarette is another tick closer to a time bomb of terrible consequences. Christopher Hitchens didn't care about the consequences of smoking cigarettes. Tragically, he died of throat cancer in December 2011." — Ray Comfort

8. "Desire is the starting point of all achievement, not a hope, not a wish, but a keen pulsating desire, which transcends everything." — Napoleon Hill

9. "It takes a lot of dedication to quit smoking, and whether you give up for good on your first try or have to give it a couple of tries - just keep swinging at it and you will succeed." — Harmon Killebrew

10. Take your life back from the tobacco companies. They don’t own you anymore. – Duane Alan Hahn

Photo: Getty Images