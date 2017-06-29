The 2017 MLB season is close to reaching its midway point with some divisions wide open and others seemingly closed.

The American League East and the National League Central have been surprisingly competitive, with the Toronto Blue Jays in last place in the AL East but only 5.5 games out of first and the Cincinnati Reds also at the bottom of NL Central but trailing by just 6.5 games.

In the NL East, the Washington Nationals have a 9.5-game lead on the second-place Atlanta Braves, while the Houston Astros appear to be in cruise control with a 12.5-game lead on the Los Angeles Angels in the NL West.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, despite a slim lead in the NL West, have the strongest odds to win the Worlds Series, according to VegasInsider.com. The Dodgers have a 1.5-game lead on the Arizona Diamondbacks but have 5/1 odds of winning the title.

The Dodgers are followed close behind by the Astros at 11/2 odds. The Dodgers are 5/2 favorites to reach the World Series, while the Astros are listed at 12/5.

There is a bit of a drop off after the Dodgers and Astros. The next two on the list made it to the World Series in 2016 and they share the same odds. The Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians both have 7/1 odds to win the World Series and 13/4 to win their leagues.

Other notable teams include the Boston Red Sox (8/1) and the New York Yankees (17/2). The two rivals are currently tied atop the AL East.

Meanwhile, some teams are predictably out of the pennant chase. The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are both listed at 1,000/1.

Los Angeles Dodgers 5/1

Houston Astros 11/2

Chicago Cubs 7/1

Cleveland Indians 7/1

Washington Nationals 15/2

Boston Red Sox 8/1

New York Yankees 17/2

Colorado Rockies 11/1

Arizona Diamondbacks 12/1

Seattle Mariners 35/1

Kansas City Royals 40/1

Baltimore Orioles 60/1

St. Louis Cardinals 60/1

Tampa Bay Rays 60/1

Texas Rangers 60/1

Toronto Blue Jays 60/1

Milwaukee Brewers 65/1

New York Mets 65/1

Minnesota Twins 70/1

Detroit Tigers 90/1

Los Angeles Angels 90/1

Atlanta Braves 125/1

Pittsburgh Pirates 150/1

Miami Marlins 220/1

Chicago White Sox 300/1

Cincinnati Reds 350/1

Oakland Athletics 370/1

San Francisco Giants 500/1

Philadelphia Phillies 1000/1

San Diego Padres 1000/1