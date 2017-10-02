Less than 24 hours after the conclusion of the MLB regular season, there is no clear favorite to win the 2017 World Series. All 10 playoff teams have a realistic chance to finish the year on top, though a few have a much easier path to the Fall Classic than others.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Indians are tied for the best World Series odds at +333. The Houston Astros aren’t far behind with +450 odds, and they are followed by the Washington Nationals and their +750 odds. The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are tied with +800 championship odds apiece.

All four wild-card teams have worse than 10/1 odds. As the favorites in the American League Wild-Card Game and the National League Wild-Card game, respectively, the New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks both have +1400 World Series odds. The Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies, who have to win on the road to reach the division series, are tied with +2800 World Series odds.

With home-field advantage throughout the postseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers opened the playoffs as the slight World Series favorite before their odds took a slight dip. L.A. won the NL West, which includes both NL wild-card teams, by nine games with 104 victories.

Los Angeles has been the best team in baseball for most of the year, though they began to struggle when it became clear that they would finish with the best record. After losing 20 of 25 games, the Dodgers finished strong, ending the season with six wins in their final seven games.

Catching L.A. for the best record in baseball seemed like an impossibility as recently as late August, but the Cleveland Indians almost made it happen by going on a 22-game winning streak. Even after they finally suffered a loss on Sept. 15, the defending AL champs ended the year with 11 wins in 14 games, winning 102 total games.

Cleveland overtook the Houston Astros for the best record in the AL. Winning 101 games would be good enough for home-field advantage through the World Series in most years, but the Astros will have to settle for hosting an extra game in the ALDS.

Recent history suggests that the Cubs won’t repeat as champions. It’s been 17 years since the reigning champs successfully defended their title. The Yankees did it in 2000 when they beat the New York Mets in five games, capping off their three-peat.

Photo: Getty Images

Below are odds for each playoff team to reach the World Series, as well as betting odds for each individual postseason series, via Bovada.lv.

Odds to win the 2017 AL Pennant

Cleveland Indians 7/4

Houston Astros 9/4

Boston Red Sox 7/2

New York Yankees 6/1

Minnesota Twins 12/1

Odds to win the 2017 NL Pennant

Los Angeles Dodgers 3/2

Chicago Cubs 3/1

Washington Nationals 3/1

Arizona Diamondbacks 6/1

Colorado Rockies 14/1

MLB Wild Card Game Lines

Minnesota Twins +205 (41/20)

New York Yankees -240 (5/12)

Colorado Rockies +150 (3/2)

Arizona Diamondbacks -175 (4/7)

Series Lines

Boston Red Sox +135 (27/20)

Houston Astros -165 (20/33)

Chicago Cubs +110 (11/10)

Washington Nationals -140 (5/7)