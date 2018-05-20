Oddsmakers have not listed a clear World Series favorite, as no division leader owns a sizable advantage over their closest competitor with more than a quarter of the 2018 season complete. Instead, there appears to be more certainty surrounding a handful of teams that have very little chance of reaching the Fall Classic.

The Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds are overwhelming longshots given their competitive divisions and their slow starts. According to betting site VegasInsider.com, the two clubs have 2,000/1 odds to win the World Series. The Chicago White Sox, Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres were all given 1,000/1 odds.

The race to the top includes six teams, with the defending champion Houston Astros and New York Yankees leading the way with 6/1 odds, and followed closely behind by another American League team, the Boston Red Sox, at 7/1.

The Astros' starting rotation entered the season as among the best and has so far over-achieved. Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Charlie Morton all have earned-run averages below 2.00. The Astros' 2.46 team ERA is well ahead of the rest of baseball.

The Yankees and Red Sox have the two best records in the majors and boast the two most potent offenses. Before the start of the season, the Yankees were given -140 odds to win the AL East, while the Red Sox were listed at +130, according to OddsShark.com.

The Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals share the best National League odds at 10/1, while the Cleveland Indians, who have mostly hovered with a .500 record, also have 10/1 odds.

The Nationals' status may be interesting given the somewhat surprising start of other NL East teams. Despite what currently looks like a four-team race, the New York Mets have just 18/1 odds, while the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies have 30/1 odds.

The Cubs are also in a tight division race, yet the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers are 30/1 longshots. The St. Louis Cardinals have 14/1 odds, while the Pittsburgh Pirates have 40/1 odds.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, once considered among the favorites to win the World Series, might be the most intriguing team in baseball. After a slew of injuries, the Dodgers have consistently been behind the pack in the NL West. However, oddsmakers still have the Dodgers in reasonable contention at 20/1 odds and not too far behind the Arizona Diamondbacks (14/1). On May 9, Bovada listed the Dodgers' odds at 14/1.

Los Angeles recently welcomed back third baseman Justin Turner, but shortstop Corey Seager will miss the entire season. Ace Clayton Kershaw on Sunday pitched off a mound for the first time in nearly three weeks.

World Series Betting Odds (VegasInsider.com)

Houston Astros, 6/1

New York Yankees, 6/1

Boston Red Sox, 7/1

Chicago Cubs, 10/1

Cleveland Indians, 10/1

Washington Nationals, 10/1

Los Angeles Angels, 12/1

Arizona Diamondbacks, 14/1

St. Louis Cardinals, 14/1

Minnesota Twins, 16/1

New York Mets, 18/1

Los Angeles Dodgers, 20/1

Atlanta Braves, 30/1

Milwaukee Brewers, 30/1

Philadelphia Phillies, 30/1

Colorado Rockies, 35/1

Pittsburgh Pirates, 40/1

San Francisco Giants, 40/1

Seattle Mariners, 60/1

Toronto Blue Jays, 60/1

Oakland Athletics, 80/1

Tampa Bay Rays, 200/1

Detroit Tigers, 300/1

Texas Rangers, 400/1

Kansas City Royals, 800/1

Chicago White Sox, 1000/1

Miami Marlins, 1000/1

San Diego Padres, 1000/1

Baltimore Orioles, 2000/1

Cincinnati Reds, 2000/1



Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images