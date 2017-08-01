Before the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers were the favorites to win the World Series. The addition of right-handed starting pitcher Yu Darvish on Monday has boosted their chances, making them the clear frontrunners in October.

According to VegasInsider.com, the Dodgers have leaped from 5/1 odds at the end of June, to 2/1 odds. The Dodgers, who have 39 wins in their last 45 games and have won eight in a row, saw the sharpest improvement in their odds. The Dodgers also have 11/10 odds of reaching the World Series, well ahead of the Chicago Cubs (13/4).

Aside from adding Darvish, the Dodgers are expected to welcome back first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and outfielder Andre Ethier. Both left-handed power hitters are set to begin rehab assignments and took batting practice at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.

“For Adrian and Andre, just seeing the aggressive swings, seeing pitches come at them for the first time live, that was a good step in the right direction for both those guys,” manager Dave Roberts told the Los Angeles Times.

The Houston Astros, who mainly avoided deadline deals, saw their odds dip from 11/2 to 19/4. The Astros should easily capture the best record in the American League but are five games behind the Dodgers for the best overall record in baseball.

Perhaps the most confounding of the odds centers around the New York Yankees, who only saw their odds shift from 10/1 to 17/2 since Friday. General manager Brian Cashman made several moves ahead of the deadline, most notably acquiring starter Sonny Gray while not surrendering top prospect Gleyber Torres.

“We’re trying to go from good to great,” Cashman told reporters on Monday. “I can’t predict a time frame on that. I just know we’re the New York Yankees, and we’ve represented a championship-caliber effort on a year-in, year-out basis, and we’re trying to get closer to a championship and hopefully deliver one.”

The Yankees, who are No. 4 in runs (557) and No. 6 in ERA (3.83), have stronger odds to win the World Series than the Boston Red Sox (9/1), who didn't make a serious trade before the deadline.

New York owns a half-game lead on Boston in the AL East. However, the Red Sox have 4/5 odds to win the division, compared to the Yankees at 13/10.

World Series Betting Odds (VegasInsider.com)

Los Angeles Dodgers 2/1

Houston Astros 19/4

Chicago Cubs 27/4

Cleveland Indians 27/4

Washington Nationals 8/1

New York Yankees 17/2

Boston Red Sox 9/1

Arizona Diamondbacks 25/1

Kansas City Royals 25/1

Colorado Rockies 40/1

Tampa Bay Rays 40/1

St. Louis Cardinals 50/1

Milwaukee Brewers 66/1

Seattle Mariners 66/1

Los Angeles Angels 80/1

Pittsburgh Pirates 80/1

Texas Rangers 80/1

Minnesota Twins 100/1

Toronto Blue Jays 100/1

Atlanta Braves 150/1

Baltimore Orioles 150/1

Detroit Tigers 150/1

New York Mets 150/1

Miami Marlins 250/1

Oakland Athletics 500/1

Cincinnati Reds 2000/1

San Francisco Giants 2500/1

Chicago White Sox 3000/1

Philadelphia Phillies 5000/1

San Diego Padres 5000/1