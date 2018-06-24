Zsa Zsa, a 9-year-old bull dog, was crowned the world’s ugliest dog in a contest held in San Francisco on Saturday.

According to the dog’s profile, “She was a puppy mill dog for 5 years in Missouri, and instead of placing her in a loving home at her end of breeding, she was put in a dog auction.”

She was then purchased by Underdog Rescue.

“Her mother saw her beautiful picture on pet finder and HAD TO HAVE HER! She now lives out her retired life in Anoka, MN,” the profile said.

Megan Brainard, her owner, received a cash prize of $1,500 for Zsa Zsa's win from the competition at the Sonoma-Marin Fair.

The contest, which has been held annually for the past 30 years, has dogs with hairless bodies and lolling tongues flaunt their imperfections for the crown.

The dogs walk down the red carpet along with their owners and face a panel of judges.

The fair also includes a pet fest, which features opportunities to meet and mingle with local merchants, and a dog show extravaganza.

The Associated Press reported this year’s contenders included a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt and a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin.

Other participants included Himisaboo, a cross between a Chinese Crested Hairless mix and a red-headed wiener dog, and Rascal Deux, a rescued naturally hairless mutant.

Photo: REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Last year, 3-year-old Martha, a 125-pound Neapolitan mastiff who was adopted, clinched the top honor by impressing the judges with her dangly jowls, lumbering gait and sweet nature.

“We were impressed by a 125-pound dog with 300 pounds of skin. And Martha was the overwhelming crowd favorite,” judge Brian Sobel said at that time, San Francisco weekly reported.

Martha was in deep slumber when her name was announced as the winner.

“I’d gloat, but I need a nap,” her owner responded on her behalf, Huffington Post reported.

Erin Post, CEO of the Sonoma-Marin Fair said, “We’re proud to celebrate all dogs and pets by showing that no matter their imperfections, they are adoptable, lovable and a great addition to any family.”

The contest started in 1970’s and also attempts to promote shelter adoption for dogs, as many of the winners have been adopted from shelters or puppy mills. It also has a people’s choice segment which allows them to vote via the Sonoma-Marin County Fair website.