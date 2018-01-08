Not everyone experienced a red carpet win at the 2018 Golden Globes. While some stars were simply breathtaking during their arrival at the Beverly Hilton to attend the awards show, others landed on the worst dressed list.

Many of the celebrities had the right idea in mind, wearing black to stand with the Time’s Up initiative, which supports the victims of sexual harassment who have come forward to expose the inappropriate behavior that takes place in Hollywood. However, their outfit choices failed to make worthy fashion statements.

Kendall Jenner seemingly missed the mark during her Golden Globes red carpet debut. The model wore a black, frilly, strapless tiered tulle dress featuring a high-low hemline. Paired with T-strap, pointy-toe black heels, the star looked as if she would have been better suited to attend prom, rather than a major awards show.

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Fans were also quite confused as to why Jenner was attending the award show in the first place, seeing as her career is focused in modeling and appearing on her family’s reality series, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

While Debra Messing garnered attention for calling out E! over not paying their male and female staff equally, her outfit was the last thing people were looking at. The “Will & Grace” star wore a beaded cap-sleeved gown that featured a center split, which exposed a mysterious bottom.

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

While Messing looked as if she was wearing pants underneath the gown, posing at certain angles made the actress look as if she could have been wearing a skirt as well. The outfit ended up being more confusing than fashionable.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“Outlander” star Caitriona Balfe may have been glowing on the Golden Globes red carpet following her engagement to boyfriend Tony McGill after almost two years of dating, but the actress’ attire was less than stunning.

The star wore a Chanel dress featuring silhouettes, feathered sleeves and beaded straps that acted as a halter top design to hold up the gown.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Heidi Klum’s Ashi Studio gown was quite a wonder, but not in a good way. The gown featured a short skirt in the front and a long, dramatic train in the back. With the addition of the feathers displayed throughout the dress, it seems like the design was all over the place, and the model failed to look her best.

Check out some of the worst dressed celebrities at the 2018 Golden Globes below.

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images