Many have taken to comparing Meghan Markle to her future sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge. However, Prince Harry's soon-to-be wife is also quite comparable to another loved face from the royal family—his late mother, Princess Diana.

The world mourned alongside Prince Harry and his older brother William after their mother's shocking death in a car accident in Paris back in 1997, and since then, there has always been winder over whether or not the women in their lives are ones Diana would have approved of. After announcing his engagement to Markle in November 2017, Harry stated in their official first interview that he had no doubt Markle and his mother would be "thick as thieves" if she was still alive today. Though Markle has been the target of some hatred by those who believe she isn't a suitable choice for Harry to marry, he may actually be right about how his mother would have felt, because Markle, 36, is actually very reminiscent of Diana in more than a few ways.

Here's the ways Markle is very similar to her late mother-in-law.

She's Warm And Receptive To The Public

Diana was beloved as the "People's Princess," her unofficial nickname. She received it because of how warm she appeared to be to the general populace during engagements. Though, like Kate Middleton now, she had to adhere to some restrictions due to the likelihood her husband would ascend to the throne, she didn’t hesitate to make it known that she respected the role of the public in her life. One of the most famous examples of her kind-hearted approach to the public came when she opened the UK's first dedicated AIDS and HIV unit at London Middlesex hospital, and brazenly removed the stigma that the disease spread through person-to-person contact by taking the hand of a man afflicted with the disease in front of the cameras.

Markle meanwhile has been consistently warm and even affectionate to well-wishers and fans as she's appeared at royal engagements the last few months. She's not only said kind things to people as she's passed by, but she's even hugged people, a barrier that isn't usually broken. Though she has more freedom than say Diana or Kate have, due to Harry's lower placement in the line of succession, she's still not afraid to break some of the rules in order to address the public in a friendlier manner.

Like Harry And Diana, She's Big On Charity Work

It's clear that Markle and Harry's romance built over a mutual love for charity work, and her humanitarian efforts are something else Markle shares with the late Princess. However, while she publicly supports some charities and will always do so, she's also been charitable privately as well. In the midst of her public duties, it was recently revealed that Markle secretly made two trips to visit victims displaced by the Grenfell Tower fire last summer.

This is reminiscent of Diana, who was known for occasionally sneaking out of Kensington Palace to visit with the homeless.

She's A Fashion Risk Taker

Diana was known for her own bold choices in style that didn't quite go with royal protocol. She shunned gloves, which had been a staple of the royal family's fashion, chose shoulder bearing gowns, and even once wore a necklace gifted to her by the queen as a tiara.

Markle is also being noted for her bolder choices in style. Not only has she shunned the traditional clutch handbag at times, but she has chosen very modern looks at almost all of her outings. She shuns the skirt suits that Kate Middleton often wears, opting for black trousers and tops, wore a menswear inspired tuxedo for her first black tie engagement, sported a semi sheer and feathery gown for her official engagement portrait, and even wore ripped jeans when she made her first public debut with Prince Harry at last September's Invictus games. It's clear that lie Diana before her, Markle doesn't intend to entirely play by the rules.

Photo: (L): TORSTEN BLACKWOOD/AFP/Getty Images; (R): James Glossop - WPA Pool/Getty Images