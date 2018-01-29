The road to WrestleMania 34 has begun, and the pieces for the card at WWE’s biggest pay-per-view of 2018 are falling into place. WWE planted seeds for multiple matches at the Royal Rumble, and there are plenty of rumors regarding what the top of the card will look like on April 8.

Here are predictions for the biggest matches at WrestleMania 34:

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

We’ve known for a year that this would be the WrestleMania 34 main event. It became clear when Reigns joined Lesnar as the only other wrestler to beat The Undertaker on WWE’s biggest stage. It’s possible that WWE could make a change and have something else be the show’s final match, though that isn’t likely since Reigns has closed WrestleMania in each of the last three years.

WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

This is the title match that many fans have wanted to see, and it looks like it’s the one that they’re going to get. Nakamura didn’t waste any time announcing which world title he wanted to fight for after winning the Royal Rumble, announcing that he would challenge Styles. It’s a virtual certainty that Styles will retain the WWE Championship if he defends it at Fastlane in March.

John Cena vs. The Undertaker

Maybe the reports that Cena and The Undertaker are finally set to meet at WrestleMania will turn out to be nothing more than false rumors. Cena could face an up-and-comer like Elias, and it certainly seemed like The Undertaker was ready to call it quits after WrestleMania 33. But where there’s this much smoke there is usually fire. John Cena vs. The Undertaker is the biggest WrestleMania dream match in recent memory that hasn’t happened, and this might be the last year to put it on the card.

Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon & Triple H

WWE can go a few different ways for Rousey at WrestleMania, including having her challenge for one of the two women’s titles. Having Rousey face one of the company’s best female performers in a singles match could be risky, considering it might end up being the first televised wrestling match of her career. MMA Fighting's Dave Meltzer reported that WWE wants Rousey to team up with The Rock to take on Stephanie and Triple H. The Rock’s interest in doing that match is unknown, and his schedule might not make it possible. The seeds have been planted for Angle to feud with Stephanie and Triple H, making the Raw general manager a logical partner for the former UFC Champion.

Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. Braun Strowman

Meltzer (via Cageside Seats) has also reported that Strowman will challenge The Miz for the IC Title at WrestleMania. Strowman is likely out of the Universal Championship picture after losing at the Royal Rumble, but it figures that he’ll be fighting for a title or in a marquee match in New Orleans. The Miz might be the best heel currently in WWE, making for an interesting potential feud with the Monster Among Men.

United States Champion Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler relinquished the U.S. Title just two days after winning it at Clash of Champions. Bobby Roode won the vacant championship a few weeks later by winning a tournament on “SmackDown Live.” Ziggler’s return as the final entrant in the Royal Rumble likely means he’ll be gunning for his old title soon. Ziggler and Roode had several matches with each other in 2017, which could add to a WrestleMania feud.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

After winning the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble, Asuka has to choose if she wants to fight for Charlotte’s SmackDown Women’s Championship or Alexa Bliss’ Raw Women’s Championship. Charlotte has been WWE’s top female performer since WWE’s “Women’s Revolution,” and Asuka still hasn’t been pinned during her time with the company. That’s the match that makes the most sense.

Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

If Asuka is facing Charlotte, that leaves Bliss looking for a WrestleMania challenger. She’s already feuded with Bayley and Sasha Banks but hasn’t put her title on the line against Nia. Nia looked strong in the Royal Rumble, and WWE could be building her up to win her first championship.